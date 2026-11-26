The shares would include one newly issued Class A common share from SpaceX and another contributed personally by Musk. The billionaire announced the pledge in a post on X, saying, “Every child in America will receive two SpaceX shares, one from the company and one from me personally.”

According to a Reuters report, the pledge would cover around 72 million children under the age of 18 in the US. Based on SpaceX’s closing share price of $127.44 on Wednesday, the total value of the proposed distribution is estimated at approximately $18.35 billion.

How is Musk’s pledge linked to Trump Accounts?

The latest announcement follows a commitment by SpaceX earlier on Wednesday to contribute one newly issued Class A common share to every currently active Trump Account, a tax-advantaged investment programme designed to help American children build long-term savings. Musk said he would personally match the company’s contribution.

However, it remains unclear whether the broader pledge covering every child in the US will be fulfilled through Trump Accounts.

Trump Accounts are designed to give children an early stake in the stock market. The programme is intended to help build long-term wealth through investments made on their behalf.