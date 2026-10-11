Mystery surrounds death of young worker in Russia studying deadly diseases

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said Saturday it still doesn't know what caused the death of a young worker at a lab in Russia that focuses on plague and other illnesses.

The UN health agency has cited initial, unconfirmed reports suggesting pneumonic plague, a severe disease less common than the better-known bubonic plague linked to the Black Death in the Middle Ages. Pneumonic plague spreads from person to person, causing a severe form of pneumonia, but recovery rates are high if it is detected and treated in time.

WHO, in its first full Disease Outbreak News since the case emerged earlier this month, called for a continued investigation.