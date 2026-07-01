Nasa awards lunar lander contracts to three US firms for moon base plan

By Jennifer Igbonoba

Nasa selected three more companies to send robotic landers to the moon as part of efforts to establish a lunar base before the end of the decade.

The agency announced on Tuesday two awards to Astrobotic Technology Inc. totaling about $298 million, one for about $144 million to Firefly Aerospace Inc. and another for about $148 million to Intuitive Machines Inc.

Nasa is also considering plans to send to the moon the Polar Rover for Observation, Mapping, and In-Situ Exploration (Promise), a test version of the agency’s Mars rovers.

“We’ve got the hardware and this is exactly what we should be trying to do, to put wins on the board, getting a capability like Promise to the surface of the moon,” said Nasa Administrator Jared Isaacman at a media briefing.

Astrobotic will send a lander to the moon this year or early 2027 that will be an updated version of the company’s Peregrine lander that had an unsuccessful mission in 2024. “They’re applying a lot of the lessons learned from the previous Peregrine build out, and we expect to see a spacecraft that has those additional capabilities,” said Carlos García-Galán, Nasa’s moon base program manager. In early June, Voyager Technologies Inc. signed an agreement to acquire Astrobotic for as much as roughly $300 million. Intuitive Machines became the first company to land a commercial spacecraft intact on the moon’s surface in 2024, but its lander tipped over during its descent, limiting its overall mission on the surface. A second attempt by the company in March 2025 also had a flawed landing.