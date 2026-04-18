Negotiations not weakness, country reclaimed its sovereignty: Lebanese prez

President Joseph Aoun on Friday struck a defiant tone in his first address since a US-brokered ceasefire took hold, saying he wants Lebanon to chart its own course after weeks of war between Israel and Hezbollah.

The president said he wants to see Lebanon "flourishing, not committing suicide".

He condemned Hezbollah's rocket fire into northern Israel that triggered the latest round of fighting, and criticised Iran's role in arming and backing the group.

He framed both as violations of Lebanese sovereignty, and again vowed to disarm non-state groups, including Hezbollah.

In a pointed response to Hezbollah's criticism of Lebanon's direct talks with Israel and claims that Beirut lacks leverage, Aoun said the country will make its own decisions and stand by demands shared across Lebanese society, not ones dictated by Iran or its allies.