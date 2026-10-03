Home / World News / Nepal-bound flydubai flight diverted to Lucknow due to bad weather

Nepal-bound flydubai flight diverted to Lucknow due to bad weather

The flight was operated by a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft bearing registration A6-FMU. After weather conditions at the Pokhara airport improved, the aircraft departed from Lucknow at 8.08 pm

flydubai
Representative image from file.
Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2026 | 11:09 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

A flydubai flight from Dubai to Nepal's Pokhara was diverted to Lucknow on Saturday evening due to adverse weather at the destination airport, officials said.

Flight FZ 1165, operating from Dubai International Airport to Pokhara, was diverted to Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, where it landed safely at 6.53 pm, they said.

The flight was operated by a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft bearing registration A6-FMU. After weather conditions at the Pokhara airport improved, the aircraft departed from Lucknow at 8.08 pm, officials said.

The diversion was solely due to bad weather and was not prompted by any technical problem or emergency. The aircraft made a normal landing at Lucknow airport, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India cannot give deadline on Hasina's extradition to Bangladesh: envoy

US-China tensions persist despite Trump-Xi summit's rare warmth: Trump aide

Russia strikes key Kyiv bridge, logistics hub in latest attacks on Ukraine

Trump declines to reveal next move on Iran, says conflict 'won't be long'

Several injured as car crashes into crowd at an event in Australia

Topics :flydubaiAviation News

Buzzing :

Stock Market HolidayBank Holiday Gandhi JayantiAsian Games 2026 LIVEGoogle Fitbit AirFlydubai cockpit attackWho is Smit MachchharCJP Protest52-week lows todayAsian Games Medal Tally

First Published: Oct 03 2026 | 11:08 PM IST

Next Story