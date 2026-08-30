Nepal flash flood death toll rises to 724, nearly 2,500 remain missing

The death toll from flash floods in central Nepal rose to 724 on Sunday, with more bodies being recovered even as nearly 2,500 people are still missing following the disaster.

Bodies have been recovered from all eight affected districts as rescuers race against time to search for those missing and rescue those stranded on the fifth day since the disaster.

An ice-rock avalanche following a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border sent a torrent of water, mud and debris downstream, wiping out towns and villages, damaging crucial infrastructure and washing away hydropower stations through central Nepal on Wednesday.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said the death toll of the tragedy has surged to 724.