Nepal flash floods: Death toll jumps to 469, over 1,500 still missing

The death toll from the massive flash floods in Nepal rose to 469 on Friday, as rescuers race against time to trace hundreds still missing, including 290 Indian nationals.

On Wednesday, an ice-rock avalanche triggered by a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border sent a torrent of water, mud and debris downstream through central Nepal, devastating towns and villages, washing away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges, and damaging hydropower projects.

According to Nepal Police, 389 people have been killed in the flash floods in Nepal, while three people died in neighbouring Tibet. Police added that 796 people, including 50 foreigners, have been rescued so far from affected areas by helicopters, while another 796 have been evacuated by land.

Around 910 people are missing in Nepal, while 558 are missing in Tibet, taking the total number of missing people on both sides of the border to 1,468. Relief and rescue operations continue Nepalese security personnel continue to search for missing people using helicopters, drones and ground teams, scouring isolated settlements, riverbanks and downstream areas. So far, 1,545 injured and stranded people have been rescued from various affected regions, the Nepal Police said. Nepal Police said 137 bodies had been recovered from Chitwan, the highest number among the affected districts. Bodies were also recovered from Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha, Tanahun and Nawalparasi. At least 44 Nepali Army personnel, 28 Nepal Police personnel and 13 Armed Police Force personnel are among those whose whereabouts remain unknown. Around 160 people working at hydropower projects and customs offices have also been reported missing.

The rescue effort has been hampered by damaged roads, collapsed bridges and deep deposits of mud and debris, while the continuing risk of further flooding has cut off several areas. India steps up efforts to trace nationals The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said 290 Indian nationals remain uncontactable , while the Centre is making “urgent efforts” to ascertain their whereabouts and coordinate their rescue. Around 84 Indian nationals had been rescued so far, including 63 workers employed at the under-construction Trishuli-I run-of-river hydroelectric project and 21 from Tamil Nadu, the ministry said. It added that around 200 Indian nationals on the Tibet side have also sought assistance for evacuation.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the MEA was coordinating with the Nepalese side, other ministries, state governments, tour operators and relevant authorities to ascertain the status and well-being of Indians in the flood-affected areas. ALSO READ: Scientists find clues behind floods in Nepal, Tibet in satellite imagery India sent another 37.5 tonnes of HADR material, medicines and food packets to Nepal on Thursday, taking the total relief assistance dispatched so far to 47.5 tonnes. International support pours in The United States and the World Health Organization (WHO) have extended support to Nepal, with Washington announcing $500,000 in assistance. US President Donald Trump said Washington had offered Nepal “any help that they need” as it works to locate American citizens reported missing in the disaster.

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison M Hooker said the US Embassy in Nepal was coordinating with local authorities to assist American nationals. The WHO said its Nepal office had mobilised and dispatched essential emergency medical supplies, including medicines and multipurpose tents, to support the continued delivery of health services. The agency is also working with Nepalese authorities and other partners to identify further needs. ALSO READ: China evacuates over 1,000 after flash floods near Tibet-Nepal border The UK's King Charles III expressed sympathy for those affected by the disaster and thanked those involved in rescue efforts, saying Britain stood ready to support those in need. Other countries, including Malaysia, Ukraine, Australia, Canada and South Korea, are also working to ascertain the whereabouts of nationals reported missing in the disaster.