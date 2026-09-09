Home / World News / Nepal flood death toll climbs to 1,365 as rescue efforts continue

Nepal flood death toll climbs to 1,365 as rescue efforts continue

Rescue teams continued to search for 5,326 people, including at least 589 foreign nationals, who remain missing

Nepal Flood, Flood, Damage, Flood Damage
A view of damaged residential structures standing along the banks of a mud-filled river following catastrophic flash floods, at Devighat, in Nuwakot district, Nepal (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Kathmandu
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
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The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal climbed to 1,365 on Wednesday as more bodies were recovered from the affected areas, authorities said.

Rescue teams continued to search for 5,326 people, including at least 589 foreign nationals, who remain missing, according to a Nepal Police news bulletin.

Rescue teams recovered 363 bodies from Chitwan district, 226 from Nawalparasi East, 222 from Nawalparasi West, and 197 from Nuwakot.

Similarly, 174 bodies were recovered from Rasuwa district, 75 from Gorkha, 70 from Dhading and 38 from Tanahu.

So far, 102 bodies have been handed over to the family members after completing the identification process, police said.

Security personnel have safely kept 1,147 unidentified bodies underground in accordance with all prescribed protocols, including the collection of DNA samples to facilitate their identification.

The flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal.

The Bhotekoshi River, which flows south from the Himalayan border region, carried the floodwaters downstream, sweeping away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects.

The disaster also killed at least 43 people on the Chinese side, while more than 500 people remain missing in Tibet, according to Chinese media reports.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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