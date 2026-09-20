Nepal flood death toll crosses 1,450; over 6,000 people still missing

The death toll from last month's devastating flash floods in Nepal crossed 1,450 on Sunday, as the Himalayan nation continues to reel from the aftereffects of the disaster.

In a statement, Nepal Police said the death toll of the August 26 flash floods has reached 1,451, with more bodies recovered from affected areas.

Originating near the Nepal-Tibet border, the floods devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal. The Bhotekoshi River, which flows south from the Himalayan border region, carried the floodwaters downstream, sweeping away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects.

The floods also killed 43 people on the Chinese side, where more than 500 remain missing, according to Chinese media.

In Nepal's Chitwan district, 367 dead bodies were recovered; 236 bodies were recovered from Rasuwa; 232 from Nawalparasi East and 222 from Nawalparasi West, the police statement said. Similarly, 203 bodies were recovered from Nuwakot, 79 bodies from Gorkha, 72 bodies from Dhading and 38 bodies from Tanahu, it said. Two flood victims also died in Kathmandu hospitals while undergoing treatment. So far, 13,784 people affected by the flood have been rescued from across the country. Nepal Police has estimated that around 6,000 people continue to remain missing after the flood. The search for those missing in Nepal has continued across river stretches, debris fields and damaged hydropower projects in Rasuwa and neighbouring districts.