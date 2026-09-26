Nepal flash floods: Death toll rises to 1,453, over 5,200 still missing

A month after the devastating flash floods hit Nepal's central and northern districts, at least 1,453 people have died and 5,285 remain unaccounted for, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

NDRRMA said the bodies of 1,451 people have been recovered so far, while two others died while undergoing treatment. A total of 13,795 people have been rescued to date, it said Saturday.

Of those rescued, 1,113 people are currently staying in 21 holding centres, including 187 from Nuwakot, 805 from Rasuwa and 121 from Dhading districts.

Flash floods originating near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26 devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal. The Bhotekoshi River, which flows south from the Himalayan border region, carried the floodwaters downstream, sweeping away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects.

The disaster also killed 43 people in Tibet, while more than 500 still remain unaccounted for, according to Chinese media. In Nepal, security agencies have so far provided medical treatment to around 11,000 people affected by the floods, according to NDRRMA. Seven people injured in the floods are currently undergoing treatment, it said. Identification of the dead remains a major challenge a month after the disaster. Of the 1,453 bodies recovered so far, 112 have been identified and handed over to their families, according to NDRRMA. Many of the recovered bodies were badly damaged or fragmented, making visual identification difficult. Nepal Police has therefore been relying on DNA profiling to establish links between recovered remains and people reported missing after the floods.