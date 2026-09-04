Nepal floods in numbers: A look at major deluges that hit the country

The death toll in the devastating flash floods in Nepal reached 1,252 on Thursday, September 3, according to the latest briefing by the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. At least 4,216 people remain missing, and 11,993 have been rescued, the ministry said.

The latest disaster is part of a long history of destructive floods, landslides and debris flows in the Himalayan country. Here is a look at some of Nepal's major flood disasters over the past three decades.

The 1993 floods

Nepal suffered one of the most devastating disasters in its history in July 1993, when heavy rainfall triggered widespread floods and landslides in the south-central part of the country.

A Nepal disaster status report published through the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) and the then UN International Strategy for Disaster Reduction records 1,336 deaths from that disaster. About half a million people belonging to 73,000 households were affected, while 44 districts suffered damage. Major bridges were swept away, and Kathmandu Valley was temporarily cut off from parts of the country. The 2017 floods Nepal's southern plains were hit by extensive flooding in August 2017 following exceptionally heavy monsoon rainfall. Government records cited by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) show that 134 people were killed, more than 43,000 houses were destroyed, and another 192,000 were partially damaged. A government post-flood assessment estimated that about 1.7 million people were affected.

A Post Flood Recovery Needs Assessment led by the Government of Nepal estimated damage from the 2017 floods at NPR 60.7 billion, or about $585 million. The World Bank has subsequently cited the same government assessment and estimated recovery needs at about $705 million. The 2008 floods On August 18, 2008, River Koshi breached its embankment in eastern Nepal's Sunsari district and flowed through populated areas. According to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the breach displaced around 70,000 people, with several villages badly affected and some completely inundated. Road connections were also disrupted after sections of the East-West Highway were cut to allow floodwater to pass.

ALSO READ: Nepal floods: Centre to offer DNA profiling services to identify victims By December, IFRC said monsoon flooding across Nepal's Terai plains had affected more than 120,000 people and claimed more than 60 lives. The 2021 floods Heavy rainfall around Melamchi in Sindhupalchok district triggered a major flood and debris-flow disaster on June 15, 2021. According to Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), five people were killed and 20 went missing. Persistent flooding over the following days fully damaged 337 houses, displaced 525 families and destroyed 259 enterprises in Melamchi and Chanaute Bazar, according to NDRRMA's Nepal Disaster Report 2024. The debris flow also damaged facilities belonging to the Melamchi Drinking Water Project, which supplies water to Kathmandu.

Nepal faced another major weather-related disaster in October that year when unseasonal rainfall caused floods and landslides across several districts. NDRRMA records 60 deaths and 27 missing people, while damage to paddy fields during the harvesting season was estimated at NPR 6 billion. The 2024 floods Heavy monsoon rains from September 26 to 28, 2024, caused widespread flooding across Nepal, with Bagmati province among the worst affected areas. According to the World Bank's Nepal Development Update of April 2025, the disaster killed 249 people, injured 177 and displaced 10,807 families. The World Bank said 5,996 houses were completely destroyed and 13,049 were partially damaged. Overall damage was estimated at NPR 46.7 billion, equivalent to about 0.8 per cent of Nepal's GDP in FY25, with losses spanning roads, bridges, hydropower, water supply, agriculture and other sectors.

The 2025 flood in Rasuwa Rasuwa district, one of the areas affected by the latest disaster, had experienced another major flash flood barely a year earlier. On July 8, 2025, the rapid discharge of a supraglacial lake on the Purepu Glacier in Tibet, around 35 km upstream from the Nepal-China border, triggered a flash flood along the Lende-Bhote Koshi river system, according to NDRRMA. ALSO READ: Explained: Why Nepal is so vulnerable to nature's destructive forces NDRRMA's situation report said bodies were recovered from locations along the Rasuwa-Trishuli corridor and 19 people remained missing. The flood destroyed the Nepal-China Friendship Bridge at Rasuwagadhi, damaged the dry port and three hydropower plants, and rendered around 16 km of road between Syafrubesi and Rasuwagadhi impassable.