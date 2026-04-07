Nepal's new govt recalls ambassadors to six nations, including India

Nepal has recalled its ambassadors from six countries, including India, who were appointed by the previous K P Sharma Oli-led government.

The government has recalled ambassadors serving in India, Australia, Sri Lanka, Denmark, South Korea and South Africa through a cabinet decision, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lok Bahadur Chhetri said.

Those recalled include Shankar Prasad Sharma (India), Chitralekha Yadav (Australia), Sumnima Tuladhar (Denmark), Purna Bahadur Nepali (Sri Lanka), Shivamaya Tumbahamphe (South Korea) and Kapilman Shrestha (South Africa).

According to the Foreign Ministry, letters have been issued on Monday directing the envoys to return within a month.

Earlier, the caretaker government led by interim prime minister Sushila Karki had recalled 11 of the 17 ambassadors appointed on political quota by the Oli administration.