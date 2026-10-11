Nepal urges villagers to evacuate after flood triggered by landslide

Nepali authorities urged villagers ​on Sunday to move to safer places after a flood in a river in the central part of the country swept away several houses and infrastructure, but there were no reports of any casualties.

A dry landslide in Chumnubri village in Gorkha district, about 100 ‌km (62 miles) west of Kathmandu, blocked ​the Budhi Gandaki River, leading to ​downstream flooding, authorities said.

The Budhi Gandaki is a tributary of the ​Trishuli River, downstream from another tributary where a glacier collapse caused a catastrophic flood in August that killed 1,457 people, with thousands still missing.

"We have asked villagers living along the river banks downstream to evacuate and remain safe," said ​Dharmendra Kumar Mishra, the Gorkha district's most senior bureaucrat.

Mishra said about a dozen ‌houses and two suspension bridges had been swept away, and a hydroelectric ​project camp was damaged by the flood. The flooded river carrying muddy sludge is rising and has washed away a highway bridge connecting Gorkha with the neighbouring Dhading district, said Dharam ‌Raj Uprety, chief of the National ​Disaster Risk Reduction and Management ‌Authority. The army rescued six people from Jagat who were facing the risk of ‌a landslide, Prime Minister Balendra Shah said in a social media post. ​Another 18 workers at the hydroelectric project that had its camp was damaged escaped to safety, Uprety said.