Netanyahu alleges election fraud, rules out cooperation with Arab parties

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday intensified allegations of election fraud by Arab-led parties, describing suspected foreign interference as an "earthquake" and demanding an immediate investigation by the police and the country's top internal security agency.

In a social media post, Netanyahu cited Central Elections Committee (CEC) chief Justice Noam Sohlberg's decision to ask Shin Bet chief David Zini to investigate suspicions of foreign funding and improper influence in Tuesday's election.

"The Ra'amgate affair is an earthquake. They stole the elections in Israel!" Netanyahu wrote, targeting the Arab-led Ra'am (the United Arab List) and the Joint List alliance.

He alleged that foreign entities had interfered in Tuesday's parliamentary elections and bribed voters in favour of Arab-led parties.

The allegations come amid an inconclusive election in which neither Netanyahu's bloc nor the opposition camp led by former military chief Gadi Eisenkot has secured a majority in the 120-member Knesset. According to the latest partial count, Netanyahu's bloc had 53 seats against 48 for Eisenkot's bloc, while Arab-led parties were projected to win 19 seats. A majority in the Knesset requires 61 seats. The Arab-led parties primarily represent Palestinian citizens of Israel, who account for about a fifth of the country's population. Ra'am, led by Mansour Abbas, and the Joint List have been projected to hold a potentially influential position in government formation.

Netanyahu, 77, claimed the alleged interference was aimed at securing a foreign takeover of Israel's parliament, promoting the "Islamisation of Israel" and ending right-wing rule. He also alleged that such a government could lead to an Israeli military retreat, particularly in the conflict with Iran. Netanyahu said no Zionist party should cooperate with Ra'am or the Joint List, alleging that votes had been bought with cash to facilitate a change in the Knesset leadership and the formation of a government that would pose a danger to Israel. Zionist parties refer to those that support Zionism, a national movement that supports the self-determination of the Jewish people and the establishment and existence of a sovereign Jewish state in Israel.

Netanyahu also called on the police and the Shin Bet to use all available means to investigate what he described as crimes linked to the alleged interference. CEC chief Sohlberg had earlier written to Shin Bet chief Zini, asking him to investigate suspicions of improper influence on the election through funding from foreign entities allegedly acting against Israeli interests. Sohlberg said he could not attest to the substance of the suspicions but considered a thorough investigation necessary, asking for the findings within a week. The letter did not identify the countries allegedly involved or provide further details of the suspected interference. Hebrew-language media reports said Netanyahu's Likud party believed Qatar and Turkiye might have been sources of funds allegedly sent to organisations involved in mobilising Arab voters.

Police have dismissed Likud's broader claim that the election was "stolen" by Arab parties, saying there was "no supporting evidence". Netanyahu alleged on Wednesday also that Arab-led parties were involved in bribery, threats, violence, multiple voting and other electoral offences. He said Likud was submitting hundreds of testimonies and pieces of evidence to the authorities. Eisenkot's bloc and the Arab-led parties together have enough seats in the current count to potentially support an alternative government, although opposition leaders remain divided over whether Arab parties should join a coalition or support it from outside. Eisenkot on Thursday said he was in contact with the relevant authorities and receiving updates on suspicions of foreign interference in the election.