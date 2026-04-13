Netanyahu appoints military secy Major General Gofman as new Mossad chief

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appointed his military secretary, Major General Roman Gofman, as the next Director of the Israeli Institute for Intelligence and Special Operations, Mossad, following approval from the advisory committee on senior appointments.

In a post on X on Sunday, Netanyahu confirmed that he had signed off on Gofman's appointment after it was cleared by the committee chaired by retired Supreme Court President Asher Grunis.

Praising Gofman's credentials, Netanyahu described him as an "outstanding officer--bold and creative," adding that he had demonstrated "impressive resourcefulness" and an ability to think outside the box, particularly during the ongoing war.

"Major General Gofman has served as my military secretary for the past two years. He is an outstanding officer--bold and creative--who has demonstrated throughout the war a perspective outside the box and impressive resourcefulness. I wish Major General Gofman great success in his next role as Mossad chief, and I am confident that he will do much for Israel's security," Netanyahu stated in his post. According to a separate statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, Gofman is set to assume office on July 2, 2026, for a five-year term. The appointment comes at a critical time for Israel's intelligence and security apparatus, with ongoing regional tensions and evolving security challenges.

According to the Times of Israel, Roman Gofman is set to succeed outgoing David Barnea, whose five-year term as head of Mossad is due to conclude in June. Gofman is regarded as a close associate of Netanyahu, having served as his military secretary for nearly two years. In that role, he reportedly travelled on behalf of the prime minister on various assignments and helped oversee the implementation of Netanyahu's directives within the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), as reported by the Times of Israel. Born in Belarus, Gofman immigrated to Israel with his family in 1990 at the age of 14. He later rose through the ranks of the IDF Armoured Corps, eventually becoming a division commander before transitioning away from frontline combat roles.