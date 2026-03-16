Netanyahu posts fresh video amid social media rumours of his death

A day after releasing a video debunking conspiracy theories of his death, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday came up with yet another video 'showing he is alive'.

In the 90-second video shared on his personal X account, Netanyahu is seen interacting with people in the Jerusalem Hills.

"Sticking to the guidelines and winning together," he captioned the video.

In the clip, Netanyahu is seen posing for photographs with two girls, both named Shir, asking a woman walking her dog about its breed, and admiring the view of Jerusalem.

"How beautiful is Jerusalem. Nothing like Jerusalem," he is heard saying in the video.