Netflix names ex-Disney executive Rice as content chief as Bajaria departs

Netflix said on Thursday ??it appointed former Disney executive ​Peter Rice as chief content officer, succeeding Bela Bajaria, ??who is leaving after nearly a decade at the streaming platform.

Rice will ‌oversee Netflix's content strategy ​from October 26, including ​series, films and live events across regions. Previously, he served as chairman of Walt Disney Television and chairman of general entertainment at The Walt Disney Company. Meanwhile, Bajaria joined ​Netflix in 2016 and was named chief ‌content officer in January 2023.

During her ​tenure, Netflix released pop-culture hits such as "Bridgerton" and "Squid Game" and expanded live programming through multi-year partnerships with WWE ‌and the NFL. The announcement comes ‌a day after Netflix told staff in an ‌internal ??memo that it was laying off ​6% of its workforce, roughly 1,000 employees, marking its biggest job cuts since ​2022.