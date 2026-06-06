Home / World News / Netflix names longtime director Jay Hoag chairman after Reed Hastings' exit

Netflix names longtime director Jay Hoag chairman after Reed Hastings' exit

The streaming ​platform announced the move in an SEC filing on Friday, saying Hoag assumed the role following its annual shareholders meeting on June 4

Netflix
​Netflix said in April that Hastings is ‌quitting the company in order to focus on ​his philanthropy and other pursuits (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2026 | 7:20 AM IST
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Netflix appointed lead independent director Jay Hoag as ??chairman of its board, succeeding Reed Hastings, who stepped down from the board of the streaming service he ‌co-founded nearly three ​decades ago.
 
The streaming ​platform announced the move in an SEC filing on Friday, saying Hoag assumed the role following its annual shareholders meeting on June 4.
 
​Netflix said in April that Hastings is ‌quitting the company in order to focus on ​his philanthropy and other pursuits.
 
Hastings transformed Netflix from a DVDs-by-mail business to a global streaming goliath that ‌revolutionized the distribution of ​movies and television ‌series.
 
He also steered it through the COVID-19 ‌pandemic, which boosted its growth even as other ​entertainment companies struggled.
 
Hoag co-founded TCV, a growth equity firm, which has been an ​investor in Netflix for many years.
 
Hoag has served on Netflix's board ‌since 1999 and was the lead independent director ‌for more than a decade.
 
He currently serves on the boards of Zillow Group and Peloton Interactive. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
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Topics :NetflixNetflix viewersentertainment sectormedia & entertainment

First Published: Jun 06 2026 | 7:20 AM IST

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