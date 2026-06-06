Netflix names longtime director Jay Hoag chairman after Reed Hastings' exit

Netflix appointed lead independent director Jay Hoag as ??chairman of its board, succeeding Reed Hastings, who stepped down from the board of the streaming service he ‌co-founded nearly three ​decades ago.

The streaming ​platform announced the move in an SEC filing on Friday, saying Hoag assumed the role following its annual shareholders meeting on June 4.

​Netflix said in April that Hastings is ‌quitting the company in order to focus on ​his philanthropy and other pursuits.

Hastings transformed Netflix from a DVDs-by-mail business to a global streaming goliath that ‌revolutionized the distribution of ​movies and television ‌series.