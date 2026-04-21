New US-Iran deal 'far better' than 2015 deal: Trump slams Obama, Biden

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) escalated his criticism of "The Iran Nuclear Deal", asserting that any new deal under his administration would be "far better" than the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and would ensure global security, as a high-level American delegation headed for Pakistan to initiate fresh negotiations with Iranian leadership.

The remarks came ahead of a second round of talks following a 21-hour marathon discussion earlier this month that ended without agreement, with diplomatic efforts now entering a critical phase amid warnings of possible escalation if negotiations fail.

A high-level American negotiating team, including Vice President JD Vance, Jared Kushner, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, is en route to Pakistan to initiate critical negotiations with the Iranian leadership.

In a post on Truth social, Trump wrote, "The DEAL that we are making with Iran will be FAR BETTER than the JCPOA, commonly referred to as "The Iran Nuclear Deal," penned by Barack Hussein Obama and Sleepy Joe Biden, one of the Worst Deals ever made having to do with the Security of our Country. It was a guaranteed Road to a Nuclear Weapon, which will not, and cannot, happen with the Deal we're working on. They actually gave $1.7 Billion Dollars in "GREEN" Cash, loaded into a Boeing 757, and flown to Iran for Iranian leadership to spend anyway they saw fit. He emptied out all of the Cash from Banks in D.C., Virginia, and Maryland. Those Bankers said they've never seen anything like it before. In addition, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars was paid to Iran. If I did not terminate that "Deal," Nuclear Weapons would have been used on Israel, and all over the Middle East, including our cherished US Military Bases."

"The Fake News, like Lightweight Washington Post "Journalist" David Ignatius, loves to talk about the JCPOA, knowing that it was DANGEROUS, and a Complete Embarrassment to our Country. If a Deal happens under "TRUMP," it will guarantee Peace, Security, and Safety, not only for Israel and the Middle East, but for Europe, America, and everywhere else. It will be something that the entire World will be proud of, instead of the years of Embarrassment and Humiliation that we have been forced to suffer due to incompetent and cowardly leadership!" the post read. With the ceasefire set to lapse on Wednesday, the Islamabad talks represent the final diplomatic off-ramp before a potential escalation into full-scale infrastructure warfare. While the US maintains that a "fair and reasonable" deal is on the table, the Iranian leadership's refusal to negotiate under the "shadow of a blockade" suggests that the 21-hour marathon of the previous round may have been just a prelude to a much darker confrontation.

Further, Trump intensified his attack on Democrats and media coverage of the ongoing Iran situation, saying they were attempting to undermine what he described as a "strong position" of the United States in negotiations with Tehran. He said Democrats were misrepresenting his stance and accused them of politicising military timelines and diplomatic efforts, while reiterating that he would not be pressured into accepting any agreement that he believes is not in America's interest. In another post, Trump said, "The Democrats are doing everything possible to hurt the very strong position we are in with respect to Iran. Despite World War I lasting 4 years, 3 months, and 14 days, World War II lasting 6 years and 1 day, the Korean War lasting 3 years, 1 month, and 2 days, the Vietnam War lasting 19 years, 5 months, and 29 days, and Iraq lasting 8 years, 8 months, and 28 days, they like to say that I promised 6 weeks to defeat Iran, and actually, from the Military standpoint, it was far faster than that, but I'm not going to let them rush the United States into making a Deal that is not as good as it could have been. I read the Fake News saying that I am under "pressure" to make a Deal. THIS IS NOT TRUE! I am under no pressure whatsoever, although, it will all happen, relatively quickly! Time is not my adversary, the only thing that matters is that we finally, after 47 years, straighten out the MESS that other Presidents let happen because they didn't have the Courage or Foresight to do what had to be done with respect to Iran."