India could face a 17 per cent US tariff if a bilateral trade agreement is finalised, giving it a slight edge over several Asian competitors, but the rate could rise to 25 per cent without a pact, think tank GTRI said on Wednesday, warning of possible additional duties or import quotas.

India must reject the trade deal and instead answer allegations sector by sector, it said.

The answers should clearly show that India's investment serves domestic buyers, overseas customers, and future demand, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said.

"Under the proposed USTR tariffs, Indian imports face a 17 per cent tariff if a trade pact is finalised, offering a calculated 1 per cent edge over Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand (18 per cent deal rate) and a 3 per cent edge over Vietnam and China (20 per cent deal rate), while rising up to 25 per cent without a deal, alongside the risk that an adverse USTR ruling could bring further duties or import quotas," GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said.