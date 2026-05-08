New York to restrict ICE despite threat from Donald Trump's border czar

President Donald Trump's border czar has threatened to "flood the zone" with immigration agents if New York passes bills to limit local coordination with the federal government's crackdown.

New York seems ready to do so anyway.

"I don't take well to threats," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday. "We're going to pass what we think is important to protect New Yorkers." Tensions are escalating as Democrats attempt to place guardrails around the Trump administration's immigration agenda following the Republican's often chaotic and violent deportation efforts.

The proposals, which are not yet finalised, would bar state and local law enforcement from entering into agreements with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement or acting as civil immigration agents, and deny ICE from entering sensitive locations such as schools or hospitals without a judicial warrant.

The governor, a Democrat, is also moving to ban federal, state and local law enforcement from wearing masks while on duty, along with a measure creating a path for people to sue ICE officers. Hochul, who on Thursday announced she had reached a deal with legislative leaders to include the immigration proposals in the state budget, said the state would "help you go after the hardened criminals, the violent, the worst of the worst". "This does not restrict our ability to help in criminal situations and I want people to understand that, but my God, it has gone too far," she said.