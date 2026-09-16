New Zealand Parliament passes India FTA bill, clears tariffs on 95% exports

New Zealand's parliament on Wednesday passed legislation to implement a free trade ​agreement with India, under which tariffs ​on about 95% of New Zealand exports ‌to India would be eliminated or significantly reduced.

The legislation passed by a vote of 93-29, with support from the opposition Labour Party.

More than half of all products covered would become duty-free from the day it takes effect.

"For exporters, the benefits are immediate and substantial," New Zealand Trade Minister Todd ‌McClay said in a statement.

"We expect this high-quality agreement to enter into force this year, delivering on our promise to complete a free trade agreement with India this term."