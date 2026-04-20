No decision yet for next round of negotiations with US, says Iran
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said that they have no plans for the next round of negotiations however he did not rule out Iran attending talks
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said that they have no plans for the next round of negotiations however he did not rule out Iran attending talks
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei on Monday said Tehran did not have plans yet to attend any talks with the United States.
He did not rule out Iran attending talks.
Authorities in Islamabad had been making preparations for another round that could potentially happen there this week.
"So far, while I am here, we have no plans for the next round of negotiations and no decision has been made in this regard," Baghaei said during a news conference.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 2:34 PM IST