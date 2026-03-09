No Indian fatality in Saudi Arabia projectile incident: Embassy in Riyadh

There was no Indian fatality in the projectile incident that struck a residential compound in Saudi Arabia, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said on Monday.

It added that an Indian national injured in the incident on Sunday is undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

"It is a matter of relief that there has been no Indian fatality in the unfortunate incident at Al Kharj yesterday evening," the mission said in a social media post.

The embassy said it has been in touch with the concerned Saudi authorities regarding the matter.

Counsellor (Community Welfare) Y Sabir visited Al-Kharj on Sunday night and met the injured Indian national involved in the incident, it said.