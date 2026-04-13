'No port in Gulf will be safe', warns Iran after US declares blockade

Iran threatened ports in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman after the US announced a blockade on Iran's ports and coastline.

"Security in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman is either for everyone or for no one," according to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, IRIB.

"No port in the region will be safe," the Iranian military said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said the US Navy would swiftly begin a blockade of ships entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz, after US-Iran ceasefire talks in Pakistan ended without an agreement.

US Central Command announced that it will blockade all Iranian ports beginning Monday at 10 am EDT or 5:30 pm in Iran.

CENTCOM said the blockade will be "enforced impartially against vessels of all nations." It said it would still allow ships travelling between non-Iranian ports to transit the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier in the day, the United States and Iran ended 21 hours of face-to-face talks in Islamabad without reaching a deal, leaving the fate of the fragile, two-week ceasefire still unclear.

The war that has killed thousands of people and shaken global markets has entered its seventh week.