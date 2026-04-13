'No port in Gulf will be safe', warns Iran after US declares blockade
Earlier, US President Donald Trump said the US Navy would swiftly begin a blockade of ships entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz
Earlier, US President Donald Trump said the US Navy would swiftly begin a blockade of ships entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz
Iran threatened ports in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman after the US announced a blockade on Iran's ports and coastline.
"Security in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman is either for everyone or for no one," according to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, IRIB.
"No port in the region will be safe," the Iranian military said.
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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 1:32 PM IST