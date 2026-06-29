No respite from deadly heat in Europe as 'hot' spots now shift East

The deadly heat wave that has set temperature records across western Europe for more than a week has shifted east, scorching Hungary, Romania and the Balkans.

Budapest is expected to top 40°C on Tuesday, according to models from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts. Belgrade and Bucharest are forecast to reach 38°C and 37°C, respectively, on Monday.

Red warnings for extreme heat have been issued in Poland, Hungary, Romania, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Slovakia. Similar alerts remain in place for parts of southern and western Switzerland.

The intense and unusually early heat event underscores how climate change is transforming summers in the world's fastest-warming continent. The heat wave was fuelled by a high-pressure heat dome and atmospheric shifts linked to a developing El Niño.

Germany broke its temperature record for a third consecutive day on Sunday, with preliminary Deutscher Wetterdienst (DWD) data showing a high of 41.7°C in Coschen, Brandenburg. Transport services were disrupted in several cities after tram tracks buckled in the intense heat. New all-time heat records were also set in Hungary and the Czech Republic on Sunday, with 40.7°C recorded in Budapest and 41.9°C in Doksany. The heat wave forced MVM Paksi Atomeromu Zrt to reduce generation at the Paks nuclear power plant by 650 megawatts because of warm water in the Danube, which is used to cool Hungary's only nuclear reactor site. Prime Minister Peter Magyar warned that the worst was yet to come.

"Where possible, employers should arrange for remote work or shortened working hours," he said in a social media post. "Postpone any work scheduled to be done outside on Monday or Tuesday." Average Hungarian day-ahead power prices for Monday climbed to €222.73 per megawatt-hour, almost 80 per cent higher than a week earlier, according to the HUPX power exchange. Some quarter-hour contracts traded as high as €784.91 per megawatt-hour. The most extreme heat has subsided in western Europe after breaking temperature records in France, where more than 1,000 excess deaths were reported. In Spain, monitoring by the Institute of Health showed more than 800 excess deaths across the country.