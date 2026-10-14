Nobel@125: Women account for only 7% of laureates, rarely win in science

The first Nobel prizes were awarded 125 years ago, in 1901. Since then, the prizes have been awarded annually with a few exceptions, including during World War I and II. Women make up half the global population, but have won just 70 of the total 1,034 awards (7 per cent). This year, Canadian author Anne Carson and South African jurist of Tamil origin Navi Pillay joined the list, winning in Literature and Peace, respectively. These are the categories where women have done relatively well, accounting for 15 per cent of the awards in each since the prizes began. But their share is much smaller in the sciences: 2 per cent in Physics, 3 per cent in Economic Sciences, and 4 per cent in Chemistry. Most of these awards are recent: Women won just 30 in the first 100 years, while the other 40 (57 per cent of the total) have come since 2001.