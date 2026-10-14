Nobel@125: Women account for only 7% of laureates, rarely win in science
Women remain underrepresented among Nobel laureates, accounting for just 7% of awards since 1901, with the sciences seeing the widest gender gapSneha Sasikumar New Delhi
Women remain underrepresented among Nobel laureates, accounting for just 7% of awards since 1901, with the sciences seeing the widest gender gapSneha Sasikumar New Delhi
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First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 12:03 AM IST