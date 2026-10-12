Nobel memorial prize in economics to be awarded in Stockholm today

The Nobel memorial prize in economics, the final award in this year's cycle, will be announced Monday by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm.

Last year, three researchers who study business innovation won for explaining how new products and inventions promote economic growth and human welfare, even as they leave older companies in the dust.

The economics prize is formally known as the Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. The central bank established it in 1968 as a memorial to Nobel, the 19th-century Swedish businessman and chemist who invented dynamite and established the five Nobel Prizes.