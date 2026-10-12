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Nobel memorial prize in economics to be awarded in Stockholm today

The economics prize is formally known as the Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel

Nobel Prize
The prize money this year is 12 million Swedish kronor (about $1.2 million), whether for an individual, small group of laureates or organisation
AP Stockholm
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2026 | 11:48 AM IST
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The Nobel memorial prize in economics, the final award in this year's cycle, will be announced Monday by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm.

Last year, three researchers who study business innovation won for explaining how new products and inventions promote economic growth and human welfare, even as they leave older companies in the dust.

The economics prize is formally known as the Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. The central bank established it in 1968 as a memorial to Nobel, the 19th-century Swedish businessman and chemist who invented dynamite and established the five Nobel Prizes.

Nobel purists stress that the economics prize is technically not a Nobel Prize, but it is always presented together with the others on Dec. 10, the anniversary of Nobel's death in 1896.

Nobel honors were announced last week in medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and peace.

The prize money this year is 12 million Swedish kronor (about $1.2 million), whether for an individual, small group of laureates or organisation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Nobel PrizeNobel Prize in EconomicsNobel prize for Economics

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First Published: Oct 12 2026 | 11:48 AM IST

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