North Korea claims successful test of AI-powered 'Zam-2.0' torpedo system

North Korea said Saturday it had successfully tested a new torpedo system that uses artificial intelligence for target detection and guidance.

The Korean Central News Agency said the weapon tested Thursday was a "super-speed, precisely guided" torpedo system named Zam-2.0. It didn't explain what was meant by artificial intelligence.

The report added that test verified the weapon's propulsion systems, which were developed through more than 180 tests over the past five years.

South Korea's military, which often accuses the North of exaggerating its military technologies, did not immediately comment on KCNA's report.

North Korea has been ramping up weapons demonstrations in recent weeks, including conducting its first underwater-launched missile tests in nearly three years, as leader Kim Jong Un shifts his focus to naval capabilities after years of ballistic missile development. Experts say the missile tests, carried out Wednesday, likely involved a yet-to-be-deployed submarine that Pyongyang has said is designed to launch nuclear weapons.