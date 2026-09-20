Home / World News / North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile off east coast, says Japan

North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile off east coast, says Japan

South Korea's defence ministry said the ​rival North had fired an unidentified projectile

A rocket launcher fires a munition during tests, involving an upgraded version of a 240-mm, 24-tube multiple rocket launcher system, tactical ballistic missiles, and a 155-mm self-propelled howitzer, overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Nor
A rocket launcher fires a munition during tests, involving an upgraded version of a 240-mm, 24-tube multiple rocket launcher system, tactical ballistic missiles, and a 155-mm self-propelled howitzer, overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Nor
Reuters SEOUL/TOKYO
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2026 | 12:55 PM IST
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North Korea launched what appeared to be a ballistic missile into the sea to the east of the ‌Korean Peninsula on ​Sunday, Japan's defence ​ministry said.
 
South Korea's defence ministry said the ​rival North had fired an unidentified projectile. Japanese public broadcaster NHK said it had come down outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.
 
A ​day earlier, North Korea dismissed ‌a resolution by the UN nuclear watchdog ​against Pyongyang's nuclear programme, in a statement through state media.
 
Pyongyang last week also condemned a ‌US-led naval drill including ​South Korea and ‌Japan, which ran from August ‌29 to September 10 near Guam.
 
North Korea's Kim ​Yo Jong, the influential sister of leader Kim Jong Un, on ​Friday blamed US-led military drills for "ever-worsening" tensions on the Korean ‌Peninsula and vowed no change in the ‌country's course to strengthen its nuclear arsenal.  

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :North KoreaSouth KoreaJapanballistic missilesBallistic missile

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First Published: Sep 20 2026 | 12:54 PM IST

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