North Korea launches unidentified projectile, says South Korean military

North Korea launched an unidentified projectile off its west coast Tuesday, South Korea's military said, in what appeared to be the North's latest weapons test this year.

A brief dispatch from South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff gave no further details.

It followed another launch by the North on April 19, in which it fired multiple short-range missiles in what state-media described as a demonstration of cluster bomb warheads.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has focused on expanding his nuclear and missile arsenals since nuclear diplomacy with US President Donald Trump collapsed in 2019. Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to resume talks with Kim, but Pyongyang has so far ignored the overtures and urged Washington to drop demands for the North's nuclear disarmament as a precondition for talks.