North Korea's Kim Jong Un supervises missile tests from his naval destroyer

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised more missile tests from his prized new warship over the weekend, state media said Tuesday, as he pledged to boost the navy's operational capabilities with his growing collection of nuclear-capable weapons.

North Korea's official newspaper Rodong Sinmun said Kim on Sunday observed the launches of two strategic cruise missiles and three anti-ship missiles from his 5,000-ton-class destroyer, the Choe Hyon, first unveiled in April 2025. The cruise missiles flew for more than two hours and the anti-ship missiles for more than 30 minutes along pre-set trajectories over the country's western seas before accurately striking their targets, the newspaper said.

The Korean Central News Agency, another state outlet, published photos of Kim and other senior officials watching from a pier as a projectile trailed gray smoke while arcing away from the warship. Kim had also supervised two rounds of missile tests from the Choe Hyon last month while vowing to accelerate the nuclear armament of his navy. After Sunday's tests, he said his government remained focused on the "limitless expansion" of its nuclear forces and issued unspecified new tasks to sharpen the country's nuclear attack and rapid-response capabilities. He also reviewed plans for the weapons systems for his third and fourth destroyers currently being built, Rodong Sinmun said.

Kim has hailed the development of the Choe Hyon as a major step toward expanding the operational reach and preemptive strike capabilities of his military. State media say the warship is designed to carry a range of systems, including anti-air and anti-ship weapons as well as nuclear-capable ballistic and cruise missiles. South Korean officials and experts say the vessel was likely built with Russian assistance amid deepening military ties, but some experts question whether it's ready for active service. North Korea unveiled a second destroyer of the same class in May last year, but it was damaged during a botched launch at the northern port of Chongjin, prompting a furious response from Kim. The country later said the ship, named Kang Kon, was relaunched in June after repairs, but outside experts have questioned whether it's fully operational.

State media say a third destroyer under construction at the Nampo shipyard on the country's western coast is expected to be completed by the ruling Workers' Party's founding anniversary in October. The latest launches from the Choe Hyon add to a recent run of weapons tests as North Korea pushes to expand its nuclear-capable forces targeting rival South Korea amid worsening ties and a prolonged freeze in diplomacy. North Korea conducted a series of tests last week that state media said involved various new weapons systems, including ballistic missiles armed with cluster-bomb warheads, while its senior officials issued crude statements ridiculing South Korean hopes for warmer relations.