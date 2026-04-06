Not China's war, but Beijing's long-term energy strategy is paying off

By Alexandra Stevenson and Murphy Zhao

The energy shock caused by the war in West Asia caught China, the world’s top buyer of oil, by surprise. But Beijing has been preparing for a crisis like this for years.

China has stockpiled increasingly large amounts of oil. It has pursued renewable sources of energy like solar, wind and hydropower so aggressively that its demand for refined oil, diesel and gasoline is falling. And it has harnessed technology to reduce its reliance on the foreign-sourced raw materials that go into the massive output of its factories.

China’s ruling Communist Party has long viewed its industries as the foundation of its national security strategy. It has sharpened — and expanded — that approach since President Trump’s first term. China has doubled down on policies to build up local industries, in turn strengthening its global dominance over resources and supply chains.