Not just France, Europe's political centre is crumbling amid discontent

By Steven Erlanger

Centrist parties are in trouble in Europe’s largest and most important nations. Anger over low economic growth, high inflation, sizeable government debt and poor prospects for the young are feeding protest and populist parties of the far right and far left.

The mass riots in France, which started as protests over underfunded schools, are a shocking example. But the trend has been building for years, with the perceived failure of liberal democracy to make good on its promises of a better future.

There is a growing perception among many Europeans that traditional parties of the centre-left and centre-right do not offer real alternatives and are led by an educated elite that has lost its connection to the poor, workers and the young. Facing rising deficits, expenses and interest rates, governments feel constrained in what they can do to respond.

Instead, many people are supporting parties like the National Rally of Marine Le Pen, leading the polls for the French presidency on the far right, and France Unbowed of Jean-Luc Mélenchon, on the far left, running second. In Germany, they are turning to the far-right Alternative for Germany and the far-left Die Linke party. With major elections coming in the next year in four of Europe’s most populous states — Spain, France, Italy and Poland — there are significant challenges coming from more extremist parties. Even in Italy, where protests erupted over the weekend, the right-wing prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, faces a former general, Roberto Vannacci, who is running even further to the right.

Hard-right parties also sit in the governments of the Czech Republic, Finland, Slovakia and Croatia, while Slovenia’s government relies on outside support from one, Alberto Alemanno, a professor of European law at HEC Paris, recently noted. Satisfaction with how democracy is working has been declining dramatically, according to opinion polling from the Pew Research Center. In France, Pew found this year, 69 per cent of the population is dissatisfied with democracy. In Spain, it is 68 per cent. In Italy, 62 per cent. In Poland, the newest democracy after years of Soviet occupation, it is 47 per cent. In the United States, it is 69 per cent.

There are many reasons put forward for the decline in optimism and faith in centrist politics. But Daron Acemoglu, a Nobel laureate in economics, puts it simply. “We started taking democracy for granted,” he said. Liberal democracy has failed to keep faith with ordinary citizens. “If liberalism is to rise again, it must be with the working class at its heart,” he said. The rapid nationwide spread of the French protests to include workers and pensioners angry at inflation and high interest rates, especially given rising energy prices and borrowing costs, points to a larger failure of President Emmanuel Macron’s centre-right government and of liberal democracy writ large. The violence of what became riots in many cities is expected only to help Le Pen and her anti-liberal complaints about immigration and lawlessness.

Acemoglu, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), has tried to provide both an analysis and some prescriptions in a recent book, What Happened to Liberal Democracy? In it, he outlines “two broad lines of failure” over the last half-century, which have led to widespread alienation and anti-establishment sentiment. The first is what he calls the failure to deliver on shared prosperity, especially for a salaried working class hit by automation, globalisation and sharply increased inequality, and which now feels deep anxiety about artificial intelligence (AI). Leaders have forgotten that a key part of their pact with voters is to “take care of the drains,” he said, to ensure the good functioning of the infrastructure of daily life, from roads to education to health care.