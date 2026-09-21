Novo Nordisk aims to launch more than five blockbuster drugs by 2030: CEO

Novo Nordisk aims to launch more than five blockbuster drugs by 2030 and to deliver more than 150 billion Danish crowns ($23 billion) in pipeline sales in 2035, its CEO Mike Doustdar said at its Capital Markets Day ‌in London.

The company is racing ​to reassure markets that ​it can navigate patent expirations for semaglutide - the active ingredient in its anti-obesity ​drugs Ozempic and Wegovy franchises - in the early 2030s.

Shares in the company fell as much as 9% as analysts questioned the Danish drugmaker's pricing power and dealmaking strategy ahead of looming patent expiries.

Management ​on Monday detailed a multi-year rollout for its next-generation obesity injectables, ‌targeting a launch of its CagriSema combination early next year, ​followed by standalone cagrilintide and high-dose CagriSema in 2028, before advancing zenagamtide.