Novo Nordisk's Wegovy helped 40% of young children beat obesity: Study

Novo Nordisk A/S's obesity drug Wegovy helped two out of five young children to lose enough weight to no longer be classified as obese in a study.

The trial enlisted children aged under 12 and over six years old. A majority had a body mass index that put them in a high obesity range at the start of the study. After about a year, 40% of those who got Wegovy were no longer classified as being obese.

The blockbuster drug helped older kids lose weight in earlier studies but this marks the first trial looking at its effect on young children. Eli Lilly & Co. has not proven yet whether its rival obesity drug works in children.