Novo Nordisk seeks orders to block Eli Lilly weight-loss drug ads

Novo Nordisk said on Friday it is seeking a preliminary US court injunction to immediately block obesity and diabetes drug advertisements by Eli Lilly. Denmark’s Novo said on Tuesday it had sued Lilly, arguing consumers were being misled about how the companies’ products compare, and that it would seek a preliminary injunction if the US group did not voluntarily remove the disputed ads. Lilly on Friday denied any wrongdoing, saying it stood by its advertising and would vigorously defend itself. Novo and Lilly are battling for dominance in the obesity drug market, which analysts expect to be worth more than $100 billion by the end of the decade in the US alone. Novo said in a statement on Friday that Lilly’s ads were based on “outdated studies”, giving a false impression that the US firm’s drugs are vastly superior.