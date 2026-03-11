NRIs in Bahrain and Kuwait wait for Saudi transit visas to return

The organisation requested the embassy to prepare a “Plan B” evacuation strategy via the King Fahd Causeway, which connects Bahrain with Saudi Arabia, in case the situation worsens. Praharaj has requested diplomatic clearance for Indian nationals to transit through Saudi Arabia and to design a phased land-border evacuation plan, prioritising elderly people, children and those who have lost jobs due to the crisis.
Estimates indicate that over 80 lakh Indians reside in countries that could potentially be affected by the conflict. The United Arab Emirates hosts about 35.5 lakh Indians, followed by Saudi Arabia with around 25 lakh, Kuwait with 10 lakh, Qatar with about 8.5 lakh, and Bahrain with roughly 3.5 lakh. A significant number of these expatriates are workers employed in construction, services and other labour-intensive sectors, many of whom depend on commercial flights to travel home.