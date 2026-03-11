NRIs in Bahrain and Kuwait wait for Saudi transit visas to return

Amid the escalating West Asia conflict and the continued closure of airspace in several Gulf countries, hundreds of non-resident Indians (NRIs), including many from Odisha, are facing growing uncertainty and anxiety in Bahrain and Kuwait as they struggle to find a way back home.

With commercial flights remaining suspended and regional airspaces intermittently shut due to security threats, many Indians are now exploring the possibility of travelling by road to Saudi Arabia and then flying to India. However, delays in obtaining transit visas have left them stranded and worried.

“After the missile and drone attacks on my neighbourhoods in Bahrain, I travelled to Saudi Arabia. I am staying in the house of a close contact. There are long queues in front of the Saudi Embassy in Bahrain. Officials are of the opinion that it will take more than a week to clear the backlog of applications for visas,” said a construction engineer on the condition of anonymity. He said the Bahrain government has asked them not to disclose anything.