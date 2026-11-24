It took Nvidia's board just 11 days to reverse its decision to part ways with Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jensen Huang , bringing him back to lead the artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker after pressure from US President Donald Trump, investors and employees. Huang was reinstated as Nvidia's president, CEO and board director with immediate effect on November 23. The decision came after the board had publicly ruled out his return just days earlier, following revelations about his extramarital relationships, including one with a woman suspected by US authorities of having links to Chinese intelligence. The turnaround followed a period of intense pressure on the company. Nvidia's shares suffered a sharp fall, Trump repeatedly backed Huang's return, and senior members of the US administration became involved in discussions with the company. The board eventually voted unanimously to reinstate its co-founder, saying it was satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company.

Here's how events unfolded over the 11 days between Huang's resignation and his return. November 12-17: Huang resigns, board rules out his return Huang stepped down on November 12 after reports emerged about his relationships with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, and another Nvidia executive. The New York Times reported on October 29 that US officials had concluded Alice Huang was a Chinese intelligence asset. The Financial Times reported on November 7 that the relationship between the two was romantic. On November 11, The New York Times reported that Huang had also been involved with an Nvidia executive. Huang acknowledged infidelity in a note to employees on November 8. Nvidia CFO Colette Kress took over as interim CEO following his departure.

The board initially appeared firm on its decision. On November 17, Nvidia chairman Harvey Jones opened the company's earnings call by saying that the board "does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO". The position was reiterated at an all-hands meeting on November 18, when Jones told employees that the board had accepted Huang's resignation because of his "lack of candour". The concern was not limited to the relationships themselves. The board was also questioning how openly Huang had communicated with directors about his dealings with Megaspeed. On October 29, Huang had described Nvidia's business dealings with the company as "completely normal".

However, the board had begun looking into the matter earlier. The New York Times reported that on the night of November 7, Nvidia general counsel Tim Teter visited Huang at his home and asked him directly whether the reports were true. Huang confirmed them. ALSO READ: Jensen Huang to Steve Jobs: CEOs who made dramatic corporate comebacks On November 8, the board said it had no reason to believe that Nvidia's trade secrets or national security had been compromised and launched an investigation. November 13-20: Trump backs Huang as pressure mounts The days following Huang's resignation saw the controversy move beyond Nvidia's boardroom, with the US government also weighing in on the national security concerns.

The intelligence reports surrounding Alice Huang remained contested. China's foreign ministry called the allegations "groundless speculation" on October 30. Singapore's home affairs ministry said on November 12 that it had investigated Alice Huang, but not for espionage. US Attorney General Todd Blanche said the Justice Department had not reached a conclusion on whether she was a spy. CNN also reported that the intelligence available did not establish that she was one. On November 13, The Washington Post reported that a memo by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was based on a CIA report that he had presented in stronger terms. Trump, meanwhile, publicly supported Huang's return. On November 12, he described the developments as "horrible" and "sad". On November 15, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called for a "dramatic shakeup" at Nvidia.

On November 16, Trump said that he would not mind Huang returning, saying he wanted the former CEO to get another opportunity. The pressure was also coming from investors and the technology industry. On November 16, an online petition titled "Stand With Jensen" had crossed 178,000 signatures, with Elon Musk among those publicly supporting Huang. On November 20, Nvidia shares fell nearly 14 per cent to $125.53, marking their worst single-day decline since January 2025. The company's market value had fallen by about $2.7 trillion from its October 6 peak. Investors were also divided over how quickly the board should act. On November 14, Altimeter Capital's Brad Gerstner and Atreides Management's Gavin Baker asked directors to conduct a careful CEO search that would leave open the possibility of Huang's return. Their firms together held about $2.13 billion worth of Nvidia shares, CNBC reported.

ALSO READ: How did US lawmakers react to Jensen Huang's return at Nvidia as CEO? Speaking at a conference on November 16, Gerstner cautioned against allowing political pressure to force an early decision, saying the board should not act "before we've even taken the time to turn over the cards and learn what was done". November 21-23: Trump steps up efforts to bring Huang back Trump's efforts to secure Huang's return gathered pace over the weekend of November 21-22. According to a report by The New York Times, Trump asked Vice President J D Vance to speak with Huang and work with Nvidia's board to facilitate his reinstatement.

Vance held private discussions with Huang over the weekend, sources told The New York Times. The administration sought two assurances that could help the board reconsider its position: that the government did not consider Huang a national security threat and that he was not facing criminal charges. The discussions involved only a small group of senior government officials and Nvidia representatives, the news report said. Trump had returned to Washington from China towards the end of the week and was increasingly concerned about Huang's departure, particularly as Nvidia's stock continued to fall. Treasury Secretary Bessent, who had earlier called for an outside candidate to take charge, also appeared to soften his position. In a television interview on November 22, he said: "I said they should go to the outside, but he's on the outside now."

Trump made his appeal public the same day, posting on Truth Social: "I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang. It would be the best thing for the company, and also, for the USA." Nvidia's regulatory filing with the US securities regulator also dates the board's decision to November 22. The announcement came the following day. Nvidia said its board had voted unanimously to reinstate Huang after a series of discussions and meetings, following which directors were satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company. Harvey Jones said the board believed Huang was the right person to lead Nvidia and that his return was in the best interests of shareholders, employees, partners and customers.

Huang, in a statement, said he was honoured to return and thanked the board for its confidence in him. He also acknowledged the support of employees, shareholders and business partners. Trump welcomed the decision, saying the board had made the "correct and proper decision". He added that the US government had no reason to believe Huang's return posed a national security risk. Trump later said in a CNBC interview that he had spoken to Nvidia's board and convinced its members to bring Huang back. He also said the company needed Huang's leadership to maintain its position in the AI industry and support the US economy.

ALSO READ: Trump may have gained up to $15 mn on Nvidia shares after Huang's return Nvidia shares jumped more than 25 per cent in premarket trading following the announcement. Export control, national security concerns remain While Huang is back at the helm, the issues that led to his departure have not been fully resolved. In particular, questions remain about Nvidia's dealings with Megaspeed and whether advanced chips supplied by the company reached China in violation of US export controls. On November 18, The New York Times reported that Megaspeed had purchased more than $4 billion worth of Nvidia chips, with Alibaba among its customers and backers. The Information reported that Nvidia had introduced Alibaba to Alice Huang in 2022.

On November 16, the US Justice Department and Commerce Department announced that the Justice Department was investigating Megaspeed over allegations linked to the movement of advanced Nvidia chips to China. Bessent had said on November 13 that several US government agencies had supported placing Megaspeed on the US entity list for months. Nvidia, meanwhile, said on November 17 that it was not shipping Hopper data centre products, including its H200 processors, to China. The company has maintained that it had no reason to believe its national security interests or trade secrets had been compromised. However, the investigation into whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation is still under way.