Nvidia CEO Huang probe: China calls 'spy narrative' unsubstantiated

Nvidia said on Sunday its board was probing whether CEO Jensen Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort, after a media report alleged he had a close relationship with a Chinese businesswoman who passed information to Beijing.

Huang said in a message to employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife and took "full responsibility" for his actions, while Nvidia said the CEO was committed to continuing to lead the company without interruption. The developments are likely to pressure the chipmaker's stock, which has already fallen sharply amid worries about the AI boom's sustainability, and may also raise questions about Huang's future at the helm of the company he co-founded, analysts said.

The New York Times reported last month that Huang had ‌a relationship with Alice Huang, an unrelated former executive of Singapore-based company Megaspeed, who US authorities investigated and concluded was ​a Chinese intelligence asset. US authorities have scrutinised Megaspeed, which buys AI chips from Nvidia, ​over suspicions it helped Beijing gain access to advanced AI chips that are barred from shipment to China. "The Nvidia Board is initiating an independent investigation in light of recent reporting that founder and CEO Jensen ​Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort. A committee of independent directors, assisted by outside independent counsel, will oversee the investigation," Nvidia said.

The company said on Sunday that while its board had no reason to believe that either US national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, its inquiry would examine all available information. The board has confidence in the CEO and his leadership team, Nvidia said, adding that Huang fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it. (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.) US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he had not spoken to Huang about the allegations, but called him a fine person. "I hope everything's fine. He's done such an incredible job," he added.

China's foreign ministry, asked on Monday about ‌Nvidia ​probing whether ​CEO ​Jensen Huang had been the target ​of ‌a foreign intelligence ​effort, said the "so-called Chinese spy ‌narrative" ​is ‌unsubstantiated. Ministry ‌spokesperson Guo Jiakun ​made the comment at ​a daily news ‌briefing in Beijing.