Alice Huang, who is at the centre of an alleged Chinese espionage operation involving Alice Huang, who is at the centre of an alleged Chinese espionage operation involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, reportedly pitched investors a multi-million-dollar Southeast Asian data centre project, promising access to the company's advanced chips, according to the Financial Times.

Alice Huang and her business partner, Kang Wei, reportedly told prospective investors that they could secure Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) and that Chinese technology giant Alibaba could become a client for the proposed project.

The proposal is significant because Nvidia's advanced chips are subject to United States (US) export controls that restrict their sale to certain Chinese companies. However, overseas data centres can potentially provide access to computing capacity through leasing arrangements, subject to applicable restrictions.

Alibaba link ALSO READ: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang hired crisis PR firm a year before admitting affair Alice Huang was previously an executive at Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed. Company documents reviewed by the Financial Times showed that Alibaba's Singapore subsidiary, Apex Enterprise Solutions, lent money to Speed Matrix, Megaspeed's Malaysian subsidiary, in June 2024. Speed Matrix pledged its entire business as collateral for the loan. The report also noted that Megaspeed's balance sheet expanded from $33 million to $3 billion during 2024, largely through transactions involving its subsidiaries. Megaspeed has denied any illicit activity involving Nvidia chips. Nvidia chip sales to China The allegations come amid wider scrutiny of US efforts to regulate China's access to advanced AI chips. According to a separate report by The New York Times, the US Commerce Department reviewed and approved dozens of Chinese companies to handle Nvidia's H200 AI chips, including major technology firms such as Baidu, BYD, Tesla Shanghai and ZTE, some of which had previously been blacklisted.