Companies selling Nvidia 's advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips have reportedly told neocloud providers to exclude Chinese firms from their customer base if they want to continue buying the semiconductors. The warning follows new US restrictions targeting Chinese companies' remote access to advanced AI chips through data centres outside China, CNBC reported on Thursday.

According to the report, chip sellers communicated the warning to neocloud providers after the Trump administration announced the restrictions on November 16.

US tightens restrictions on remote access to AI chips

The latest restrictions were introduced through an interim final rule issued by the US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS). The rule came into effect on November 19 and seeks to close a loophole that allowed Chinese companies to access Nvidia's advanced chips by renting computing capacity from data centres in other countries.

Under the new rule, covered overseas data centres need a US licence to provide significant computing capacity powered by advanced US chips to Chinese companies. ALSO READ: US could hit Iran's Pickaxe Mountain nuclear site if strikes resume: Trump Earlier US export controls had effectively prohibited the sale of Nvidia's most advanced chips to Chinese companies and their import into China. However, Chinese firms could still access the computing power generated by these chips through overseas data centres. Before the latest restrictions were announced, Nvidia had said it would not sell chips to customers that rented out more than 50 per cent of their graphics processing units (GPUs) to Chinese companies, CNBC reported.

The new rule affects the wider supply chain, including companies selling Nvidia chips and neocloud providers that rent computing capacity to customers. The warning communicated by chip sellers to neoclouds goes further, as it applies even if only part of their computing capacity is rented to Chinese firms. Chip sellers look for alternative buyers The restrictions have also prompted companies selling Nvidia chips to look for new buyers for their GPUs, according to CNBC's earlier report on the development. Two of the three people familiar with the matter told CNBC that sellers appeared to be seeking buyers for GPUs originally intended for data centres through which Chinese companies would rent computing capacity.

Neocloud stocks have also come under renewed pressure as investors question the sustainability of the AI boom. These providers operate specialised cloud infrastructure and rent computing capacity, including access to GPUs, to businesses developing and running AI applications. US seeks to close export control loopholes US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the latest restrictions were intended to prevent Chinese companies from accessing advanced computing technology through indirect routes. Speaking to CNBC, Greer said: "Some rules were issued by the Commerce Department last week to close off indirect access, either smuggling through places like Southeast Asia or remote access from data centers in third countries."