Nvidia forecasts 70% sales growth in 2027, signals AI boom has years to run

Nvidia on Wednesday forecast a 70% jump in revenue next fiscal year, underscoring unabated demand for AI computing, while ??warning that shortages of memory components would continue to curb how quickly it can expand.

The chip company's shares rose nearly 5% in extended trading, after having dipped over 1% initially.

"AI has reached its inflection point. It's doing useful work. Its tokens are productive and profitable. Now, compute is revenue," Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang said.

The outlook is likely to reassure investors ‌who have questioned how long the AI spending surge can last after years of explosive ​growth. By forecasting revenue growth well above Wall Street expectations and outlining ​demand from the biggest tech companies as well as AI labs, Nvidia is arguing that the market for AI computing is expanding rather than peaking, even as supply ​constraints limit how much business it can capture.

Executives shared a road map for growth over the next few years, including a ramp in its next-generation Vera Rubin processors and expanding sales at AI labs such as OpenAI.

Nvidia's outlook for 70% growth in its next fiscal year, ending January 2028, is a rare disclosure for the chip company, which typically does not issue such projections.

"We've never forecast or never guided to a year in advance," Huang said. Ahead of Wednesday's results, analysts, on average, projected 44% revenue growth in ​the same period.

"What makes (the forecast) even more credible is that demand is broadening beyond the original hyperscalers with AI clouds, enterprises, sovereign buyers and industrial customers now growing materially faster," said Shay ‌Boloor, chief market strategist at Futurum Equities.

The company said its Vera Rubin platform, which has now started shipping to customers, will account for about a fifth ​of its overall data center revenue in the current quarter, which ends in October.

In its fiscal second quarter ended July, data center revenue more than doubled to $89 billion, beating estimates of $85.08 billion, according to LSEG data.

Supply constraints limit growth