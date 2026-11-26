Nvidia has told manufacturing partners to stop shipping servers containing its chips to Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The move follows new US curbs that took effect last week, which require export licences for shipments of advanced chips to several Southeast Asian countries. The measures are part of efforts by Washington to shut down routes that Chinese firms are believed to use to obtain advanced AI chips.

According to the FT, manufacturing partners such as Dell and Supermicro, which package Nvidia's chips into servers, told buyers in the four countries that Nvidia would not allow their orders to be shipped.