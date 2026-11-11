Nvidia hires Wachtell lawyer Joon Kim to lead probe involving CEO Huang

Nvidia Corp.’s independent board members have appointed a former top federal prosecutor to investigate Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang’s relationship with a woman suspected of spying for Chinese intelligence.

The chipmaker’s board directors retained Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz partner Joon H. Kim “to conduct a thorough and independent investigation”, according to a brief statement Nvidia issued on Tuesday. Kim previously served as acting US attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Nvidia’s board announced the probe on Sunday, saying it was assembling a committee of independent directors to examine reports that Huang had been targeted by foreign intelligence. The move coincided with an admission by the CEO that he had an affair with a woman the US government reportedly suspects of spying for Chinese intelligence.

The matter has sent Nvidia shares, once the world’s most valuable company, plunging amid speculation that Huang may have to step down or that the company could face greater regulatory or legislative scrutiny. It has also drawn the White House into the controversy, given Huang’s close relationship with President Donald Trump, who personally invested in Nvidia and approved the sale of its chips to Chinese entities. Nvidia shares initially fell further on Tuesday afternoon following the announcement that the company had retained Kim, but recovered somewhat by the end of the trading day. Wachtell is among New York’s most elite law firms, while Kim has a reputation as a determined investigator.

Michael McGovern, a former federal prosecutor now at Ropes & Gray, called Kim a “phenomenal choice”. He noted that New York Attorney General Letitia James had appointed Kim to investigate sexual harassment allegations against then-Governor Andrew Cuomo, which led to his resignation. “His conclusions are unimpeachable and supported by the evidence,” McGovern said of Kim. “He leaves no stone unturned.” Huang had previously said there was nothing inappropriate about his relationship with the woman, who worked for a Singapore-based customer. Nvidia has also said it has no reason to believe that US national security or corporate secrets were compromised. One of New York’s most prominent corporate law firms, Wachtell is best known for its work on mergers and acquisitions involving publicly listed companies. It recently served as lead counsel for Warner Bros Discovery Inc. in its $111 billion acquisition by the company now known as Skydance Corp.

Wachtell’s litigation practice has also handled several high-profile disputes, including representing Twitter Inc. in its 2022 lawsuit seeking to compel Elon Musk to honour his offer to buy the social media company for $44 billion. In Kim, Nvidia’s board has chosen a veteran federal prosecutor who served as the top deputy to former Manhattan US Attorney Preet Bharara. Kim was part of Bharara’s team in its insider-trading battle with former hedge fund SAC Capital, which pleaded guilty in 2013 and agreed to pay a $1.8 billion penalty. Earlier in his career, Kim was involved in a series of prosecutions targeting relatives of former mob boss John Gotti.