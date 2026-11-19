Nvidia interim CEO Colette Kress has urged employees to move forward following founder Jensen Huang's resignation , addressing staff at the company's first all-hands meeting since his departure, CNBC reported.

"Let's move forward," Kress told employees during Wednesday's meeting, according to an attendee who spoke to CNBC on condition of anonymity. She also brought up pay raises for employees, the publication reported.

Kress was joined by newly appointed board chair Harvey Jones and Ian Buck, who heads the company's hyperscale and high-performance computing business. Other senior executives who addressed employees included company veteran Jeff Fisher, senior vice-president of GPU engineering Jonah Alben, executive vice-president of operations Debora Shoquist and co-founder Chris Malachowsky.

The hour-long meeting was held in person at the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, and streamed on Microsoft Teams. Jones discussed the search for Nvidia's next chief executive, according to CNBC. The meeting came amid calls from some employees for Huang's return. Employees have also taken to social media to seek his reinstatement, while a senior employee reportedly warned the board that the company risked losing "irreplaceable talent" if it did not consider bringing him back. However, another person familiar with the meeting told CNBC that employees welcomed the leadership team's remarks and the greater visibility into the company's management. The board has maintained that Huang will not be reinstated. During Tuesday's earnings call, Jones said the board had unanimously accepted his resignation and did not intend to bring him back as chief executive.