Nvidia partners with 6 financial firms to mobilise $500 bn for AI infra

The move comes as demand for AI infrastructure continues to grow, with countries, governments, enterprises and startups looking to drive innovation, economic growth and societal benefits, Nvidia said.

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang, while announcing the partnerships, said, “We began by building chips; today, we are helping create a new class of productive, investable infrastructure: AI factories.”

“We are bringing the world’s leading long-term capital providers together to independently underwrite AI infrastructure. These financing platforms will help customers access scarce compute at scale and build the DSX AI factories that will power every industry and country in the age of AI,” Huang added.

However, Nvidia said the partnerships remain subject to the execution of final agreements.

Why is Nvidia seeking compute financing?

Nvidia said AI infrastructure is becoming a “scarce, mission-critical asset class” as demand for computing capacity grows across industries. The company said its compute infrastructure has investment value because it can be deployed across different AI models and workloads, while its CUDA software ecosystem can extend the useful life and economics of Nvidia-based systems.