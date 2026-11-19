By Ian King

Nvidia Corp. recruiting firm Heidrick & Struggles approached Arm Holdings Plc Chief Executive Officer Rene Haas as part of its hunt for a new leader, stepping up efforts to move on from longtime CEO Jensen Huang.

Heidrick & Struggles, hired by the company’s board, has begun the process of reaching out to candidates, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private. A representative for Arm declined to comment, while Nvidia didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nvidia, which Huang ran for more than 30 years, is striving to show it can prosper without its iconic CEO. That’s included touting recent financial results and boosting the company’s sales outlook. Nvidia also held a meeting with employees Wednesday in which interim CEO Colette Kress shared the mantra, “We’ve got this.”

The world’s largest chipmaker cut ties with Huang on Nov. 12 after revelations about his extramarital affairs spurred a widening scandal. Huang has admitted to a relationship with a woman that the US government has investigated for spying on behalf of China. Beijing has denied the espionage plot. Haas is seen as a leading contender to succeed Huang, but other potential candidates include Nvidia Vice President Ian Buck, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. CEO Lisa Su and Apple Inc. Chief Hardware Officer Johny Srouji. President Donald Trump has even floated the idea of former Apple CEO Tim Cook stepping into the role.

Hiring Haas would bring in someone with a history at Nvidia. He served for seven years at the company as general manager of computing products. Nvidia also attempted to acquire Arm in 2020, though the merger eventually broke down in the face of regulatory opposition. But the 64-year-old Haas — or anyone else assuming the CEO role — would come under intense pressure. It’s arguably the highest-profile job in the tech industry, and the new leader will need to confront a corporate culture shaped around the personality of one man: Huang. Haas spoke about Huang’s departure during a tech conference in Austin on Wednesday, describing his old boss as “a legend.”

“What he built at Nvidia is historic,” Haas said. “You don’t have many champions like that.” Nvidia also has had to tamp down speculation that Huang might return as CEO. The executive said earlier this week that he’d be willing to retake the job, citing an “outpouring” of calls from people supporting that idea. Chairman Harvey Jones told analysts on a conference call Tuesday that the board “does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO,” and the Santa Clara, California-based company reiterated that position at the town-hall meeting with employees. Still, the ex-CEO’s fans haven’t been deterred. Former Uber Technologies Inc. head Travis Kalanick, speaking at the same Austin conference, said that Huang “didn’t do anything wrong.”