Wall Street's main indexes jumped on Monday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq soaring nearly 6%, as investors piled into AI-linked stocks after Nvidia said it had reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive, effective immediately.

Nvidia shares surged more than 28.2% following the extraordinary reversal. Huang's return came after mounting pressure from US President Donald Trump. He had departed after unverified reports concerning alleged extramarital affairs, including an allegation involving a suspected Chinese spy.

The AI behemoth is widely regarded as a cornerstone of the AI trade, and its sharp rebound helped lift sentiment across the sector after weeks of heavy selling.

"Overall, it brings a lot of confidence... in the sense that at least for now, things are going to be okay, that the company is going to be okay. It just makes everyone feel a little more confident that the right guy is back," said Andre Bakhos, managing member at Ingenium Analytics LLC.

Chip stocks were the top gainers. Advanced Micro Devices gained 6%, while Micron Technology rose 13.7%. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was up 12.5%. Neocloud and data-centre companies also climbed. CoreWeave rose 25%, IREN gained 28% and Nebius advanced 24.4%. At 9:43 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,059.73 points, or 2.20%, to 49,208.04, the S&P 500 gained 278.00 points, or 4.04%, to 7,188.39 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1,328.21 points, or 5.87%, to 23,945.94. Elsewhere, Zscaler jumped 17.5% after CrowdStrike said on Monday it would buy the cybersecurity provider in an all-stock deal that values Zscaler at about $43.9 billion. CrowdStrike shares fell 9%.