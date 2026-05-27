Nvidia to raise Taiwan spend to $150 billion annually: CEO Jensen Huang

Nvidia's CEO said on Wednesday the chip company plans to invest around $150 billion a year in Taiwan, terming it the "epicentre" of the AI revolution and predicting it will be the world's tech manufacturing hub for a long time.

"Four years ago, five years ago, Nvidia was spending about $10, $15 billion dollars a year in Taiwan. Now we're spending $100, going to $150 billion dollars in Taiwan each year," Jensen Huang, chief of the $5 trillion chipmaker, said.

Huang was speaking at a launch celebration in Taipei for the chip company's planned Taiwan headquarters, which he said will break ground this year and aims to become operational in 2030.